Army Conducts Cordon & Search Operations in Sensitive Areas of Jammu Border Belt Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: In a proactive security initiative, the Army conducted cordon and search operations in multiple sensitive areas of the R S Pura border belt in Jammu district on Thursday as part of heightened alert measures before the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said the operations, carried out with the support of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, aimed to sanitize vulnerable pockets along the international border and prevent any possible infiltration or disruptive activities during the pilgrimage.

The 57-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3. Devotees will trek to the holy cave shrine via two routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

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Security agencies have ramped up vigil across Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the high-profile yatra, which attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims every year. The current operations in R S Pura are part of a broader strategy to ensure a smooth and incident-free pilgrimage.

