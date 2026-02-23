Shot, Bleeding, But Unstoppable: Army Dog ‘Tyson’ Corners Jaish Terrorists In J&K’s Kishtwar, Aids In Neutralisation of 3

Army Dog ‘Tyson’ Corners Jaish Terrorists In J&K’s Kishtwar, Aids In Neutralisation of 3 | Image: X

Kishtwar: In a display of bravery, Army dog Tyson’s fearless leading of troops to a terrorist hideout in the Chhatroo of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area helped security forces to track down and kill three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Tyson, an elite German Shepherd and K9 trooper of the Indian Army’s 2 Para Special Forces, has become the nation’s latest sensation after surviving a bullet wound to lead his team to victory.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 22, 2026, during Operation Trashi-I in the rugged Chhatroo forest area of Kishtwar.

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF closed in on a dhok (a nomadic mud hut) where high-ranking terrorists were reportedly hiding.

First to Charge, Last to Back Down

As the Special Forces moved in, Tyson was released to the hideout for inspection.

True to his training, the fearless K9 charged directly toward the structure. The terrorists, startled by the dog's sudden appearance, opened fire.

Tyson was hit by a bullet in his front right leg, but what happened next has left the veteran commandos in awe.

Despite the unbearable pain and heavy bleeding, Tyson did not stop. He continued to advance, barking and pinpointing the exact location of the militants inside the hut.

His refusal to back down forced the terrorists into a corner, providing the tactical opening the Para SF needed to engage.

Because of Tyson’s bravery, the elite squad eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including a top commander named Saifullah, who had been evading capture for nearly two years.

A Hero’s Recovery

Tyson was immediately stabilised by Army medics and airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

"Tyson took the first bullet for the team. His loyalty is the reason we were able to conclude this operation without human casualties," said a senior official.

As of this morning, medical reports confirm that Tyson is stable and responding well to treatment.