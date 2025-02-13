Army Foils Terror Plot Near LoC in Poonch, Recovers Large Cache of Explosives

Jammu: The Indian Army personnel foiled another terror plot on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, recovering a large cache of explosives on Thursday. The recovery included one anti-tank mine, four activated anti-personnel mines, splinters, a shovel, and ropes.

According to security forces, the explosives were brought by terrorists to plant on the route of an Indian Army patrol. The consignment was brought to the Poonch LoC on Wednesday and was recovered during a search operation on Thursday.

Army personnel and intelligence agencies launched a thorough search of the area to rule out any further threats. Security was tightened along the LoC to prevent any further infiltration attempts.

Terrorist groups have repeatedly attempted to target security forces along the LoC, but the Indian Army has remained vigilant, preventing major attacks. Officials assured that counter-terror operations would continue to maintain security in the region.