My Army Friends Told Me Not To Trust Locals in Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Survivor

New Delhi: Rishi Bhatt, a man from Gujarat , who accidentally captured footage of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has stated that his friends in the Army advised him not to trust the locals in Kashmir.

Bhatt was enjoying a ziplining adventure when he accidentally recorded disturbing scenes of terrorists targeting innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam.

In a viral video, captured accidentally on Bhatt’s selfie camera while he was recording his zipline experience, distressing visuals showed terrorists shooting civilians, who were seen collapsing to the ground amid the loud sound of gunfire.

However, Bhatt initially appeared completely unaware of the situation that was unfolding below him. It was only later that he realised that a terror attack was taking place and several people had been shot dead.

Bhatt stated that for the first 20 seconds, he did not realise that firing had begun while he was on the zipline. Once he sensed that something was amiss, he quickly understood that a terror attack was underway. He then jumped down and immediately rushed to save his wife and child.

Additionally, Bhatt revealed that the zipline operator had chanted “Allah Hu Akbar” before starting the ride.

Pahalgam terror attack claims 26 lives

On April 22, Pakistan -backed terrorists targeted innocent Indian civilians who were visiting Kashmir as tourists to spend their vacation but their stay resulted in a tragedy.

Terrorists singled out and hand-picked Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents. Terrorists also asked them to recite Kalma, checked their identity cards to confirm that they are Hindus and brutally killed them.

PM Modi's warning to terror perpetrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who has been chairing marathon meetings with top security officials, ministers, armed forces chiefs, security and political advisors ever since the Pahalgam terror attack took place, in a clear cut message to the terror perpetrators and world has said that India will identify and punish terrorists, their handlers and backers.

Most recently on Wednesday, PM Modi affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism and expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.