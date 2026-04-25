'Army is Apolitical': Gen MM Naravane Clears Air on Unpublished Memoir Row, Discusses New Book on Military Myths | Exclusive

New Delhi: General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd), the 28th Chief of the Army Staff of India, has opened up about his latest book, The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries, in an exclusive conversation with Republic. The non-fiction work delves into the lesser-known folklore, quirky legends, and hidden curiosities of India's tri-services -- Army, Navy, and Air Force -- while connecting military history to the present.

Speaking to Republic's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, General Naravane explained that writing has long been a personal passion, though his rising responsibilities in the Army hierarchy had paused it during his service years.

"It's not that I started writing right after retirement. Earlier, during my service years, I did write a couple of short stories," he shared.

"But as I started rising through ranks, I could not devote much time to writing... So, it is only after retirement that I could again focus on writing," he said.

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He revealed the book took him nearly a year to complete and described the shift from soldier to storyteller as a "very natural transition," rooted in his lifelong love for reading and writing.

The idea for the book struck unexpectedly. While visiting a friend's house, General Naravane came across Shashi Tharoor's Wonderland of Words and was intrigued by a chapter on acronyms, particularly the word "SOS." This sparked the thought: with the military's rich array of acronyms, why not explore them?

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"The word that came to my mind was MHOW and I started developing the idea around it," he said. The book aims to unveil unknown facets of the armed forces, raise public awareness about military acronyms, and highlight stories deeply rooted in history.

Each chapter blends accessible anecdotes with thought-provoking insights. Highlights include the 17th- and 18th-century Sikh army origins of the popular cheer "Chak De Phatte," the tragic story of Badluram (the real soldier immortalised in the song Badluram ka Badan, who was killed in action during the 1944 Battle of Kohima), and Bengaluru's surprising link to a game-changing World War I weapon. Other riveting accounts cover the legend of Baba Harbhajan Singh, the fate of INS Khukri, airmen's call signs, and the courage of Pedongi, a remarkable military mule. Warm personal vignettes and quirky illustrations bring these tales vividly to life.

General Naravane emphasised the rigorous intellectual demands of military life, noting that Army personnel undertake extensive study, including dissertations for every course, promotions through examinations, and advanced degrees such as MSc in Defence and M.Phil (before National Education Policy 2020), supported by peer-reviewed research and training in research methodology.

In response to Republic's Alisha Nair on balancing honesty and discretion in non-fiction writing, he stated clearly: "In a book of fiction you can write whatever you want and say it was fiction. But, in non-fiction, there is no question of any contradiction."

On Theatreisation and the Armed Forces

Addressing the ongoing process of theatreisation of the tri-services, General Naravane noted that the initiative gained momentum under the leadership of the late General Bipin Rawat but slowed after his death in a tragic accident.

"It was a time to get going on that front... But now things are well underway. We are hopeful that we will see some positive steps in this process of theatreisation soon."

Addressing Controversy Around His Unpublished Memoir

The interview also touched on the earlier controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, which drew attention in Parliament when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi referenced it while discussing the 2020 India-China Galwan clash (during which General Naravane served as COAS).

He clarified that the book was never intended as a formal autobiography but emerged from a casual conversation with a publisher. It was simply a personal recollection of events from childhood to retirement.

"My recollection of an event can be different from another person present at the same event," he said. "If the other person has a different interpretation of it, then he/she may be right," he added.

On interpretations of the Galwan events, General Naravane stressed that his account drew from publicly available reportage. He highlighted the key outcome: "the image that should remain in our minds is that of the PLA dismantling their bunkers and going back. What greater victory can there be? PLA has never gone back anywhere." He urged faith in physical evidence and the armed forces, adding, "Have faith in your armed forces, have faith in your country. There is no harm in having discussions or debates."

Regarding any perceived politicisation, he firmly reiterated the apolitical nature of India's armed forces: "Our armed forces are apolitical and it is best to let it be that way. As individuals, we can exercise our democratic rights but as an institution, it should remain free from politics."

He distinguished between following the chain of command, including orders from superiors like the Defence Minister, as per his oath, and politicisation.

"I have got full right to attend a rally but not in uniform. I have right to cast my vote for whichever party I want... There is a difference between following the chain of command and being politicised," he firmly asserted.

‘Keep Broader National Interest in Mind’

The meticulously researched yet highly readable book serves as a "boots-on-the-ground page turner," shining a warm light on the core values of duty, loyalty, comradeship, and pride in military traditions. As General Naravane put it, everyone is free to interpret events according to their conscience, but they should consider what serves the broader national interest.