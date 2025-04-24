sb.scorecardresearch
  • Army Jawan Martyred in Udhampur Encounter; JeM Terrorists Trapped in Basantgarh

Updated April 24th 2025, 11:26 IST

Army Jawan Martyred in Udhampur Encounter; JeM Terrorists Trapped in Basantgarh

One Army jawan was martyred in a fierce encounter with JeM terrorists in Basantgarh, Udhampur. The operation is ongoing, with terrorists still trapped.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Army Jawan Martyred in Udhampur Encounter
Army Jawan Martyred in Udhampur Encounter | Image: ANI

An Army personnel was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched earlier today following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. 

According to a statement from the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, the operation was carried out jointly with Jammu and Kashmir forces. Contact was established with the terrorists, believed to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and a fierce gunfight broke out. 

Tragically, one of the soldiers sustained critical injuries during the initial exchange of fire and later succumbed to his wounds despite receiving immediate medical attention. The encounter is still ongoing, with security forces continuing the operation in the area. 

(This is a developing story; more details are to be added)

Published April 24th 2025, 10:54 IST