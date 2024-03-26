×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Army Jawan, Wife Held on Allegations of Killing Adopted Daughter After Sexual Assault in Madurai

The Madurai police has arrested an Army jawan and his wife on the allegations of killing their 11-year-old adopted daughter after alleged sexual assault.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Army jawan and his wife were arrested in Madurai for allegedly killing their adopted daughter after sexual assault. | Image:Freepik
Madurai: The Madurai police has arrested an Army jawan and his wife on the allegations of killing their 11-year-old adopted daughter after allegedly sexually assaulting her in Tamil Nadu. A police official stated on Tuesday that the alleged woman brought the deceased girl to her house after her mother died and her father abandoned the child. The accused Indian Army jawan is a ‘Subedar’ and is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir at present. He allegedly had sexually assaulted the minor girl, when he was at his home during his month-long vacation.

According to the Oomachikulam police, after the facing the sexual abuse, the girl had complained to the wife of the Army jawan, who in return attempted to cover-up the incident instead of informing the police.

Police are probing the case under sections of murder and POCSO Act

Later, the couple took the child to a government hospital in Madurai in an unconscious state, where she was declared dead. It was during the examination of the body of the child that the sexual abuse came to fore. The couple had claimed that they found the child in an unconscious condition.

After the post-mortem reported revealed the sexual abuse of the child, the police developed suspicion on the couple and after a detailed interrogation during the preliminary inquiry, arrested them on Sunday. It surfaced that the child was strangled to death by the man.

A case of murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by the police and further legal action was initiated.  
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

