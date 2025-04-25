Army Nursing College Website Hacked by 'Team Insane PK' Days After Barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Just days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, cyber warfare seems to have entered the fray. The official website of the Army College of Nursing has been hacked, allegedly by Pakistan -based hacker group Team Insane PK.

“Our religion, customs, and beliefs are miles apart, and that makes us stronger... The two-nation theory was not just a idea, it's the truth... We are Muslims, you are Hindus. Allah is with us... Your religion won't save you, but it will be the cause of your death... We are just too superior and powerful...”, the message on the website read.

The cyber attack comes close on the heels of India's tough measures against Pakistan. These include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking Pakistani visas (barring long-term ones issued to Hindu nationals), and expelling defence advisors from the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Most Pakistani nationals in India have reportedly been given 72 hours to leave.

Pakistan retaliated with its own set of actions—threatening to freeze all bilateral agreements including the Simla Agreement, and shutting its airspace to Indian carriers.

The hackers left behind a provocative message on the hacked website, echoing sentiments linked to the two-nation theory, further escalating the war of words between the two nations.