Published 23:58 IST, September 14th 2024
Army Personnel Accused Of Raping, Inflicting Injuries On Victim's Private Part, Arrested
An army man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and inflicting injuries on her private parts.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Army personnel arrested for raping woman in Indore | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:58 IST, September 14th 2024