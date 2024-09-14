sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Army Personnel Accused Of Raping, Inflicting Injuries On Victim's Private Part, Arrested

Published 23:58 IST, September 14th 2024

Army Personnel Accused Of Raping, Inflicting Injuries On Victim's Private Part, Arrested

An army man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and inflicting injuries on her private parts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police official arrested for supplying Drugs
Army personnel arrested for raping woman in Indore | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:58 IST, September 14th 2024