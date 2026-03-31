Army Rescues 34 Trapped In Baramulla School Hostel After Heavy Rainfall

Srinagar: Heavy rainfall in Baramulla’s Rafiabad on Tuesday triggered a sudden rise in water levels, leaving 30 students and four teachers trapped inside a school hostel. Swift intervention by the Army ensured all 34 were evacuated safely.

The officials said the continuous downpour caused a sudden surge in a stream near Watargam, inundating the hostel premises and cutting off escape routes. The distressed residents immediately sought help from the nearby Army unit, which responded with prompt humanitarian assistance.

“Despite dangerously high-water levels and challenging conditions, rescue teams managed to reach the stranded individuals and safely evacuate them to secure locations,” officials confirmed.

Following the evacuation, the Army provided medical aid, refreshments, and essential support to the rescued children and staff. Police, district administration and local youth also played a role in the operation.

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Elsewhere in the Valley, a snow avalanche was reported in the Tulail area of Bandipora’s Gurez sector. Authorities clarified that it caused no damage, remaining confined to the mountainous terrain.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Valley has witnessed moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches over the past 48 hours.

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Baramulla recorded the heaviest downpour; over 70 mm in just 24 hours—followed by Nowgam in Handwara (58.2 mm), Qazigund (48.6 mm), and Kulgam (42.2 mm). Srinagar too received significant precipitation, logging 31.6 mm of rain.

Looking ahead, weather officials forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions between April 1 and 2, with brief light rain at isolated locations.