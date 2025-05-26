Army Shares First-Ever Photos Of War Room As Tri-Services Chief Monitor Operation Sindoor On May 7 Night

New Delhi: Days after the Indian Armed Forces bombed terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting multiple critical airbases in response to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorists, the Indian Army released a booklet for its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showcasing the Army Operations Room from where the mission was being monitored.

Operation Sindoor was overseen by top military leadership, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

The photos released by the Indian Army shows the tri-services inside Operation Sindoor war room on the intervening night of May 6-7 when the Indian armed forces were bombarding Pakistani-backed terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Why India launched Operation Sindoor?

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians who were vacationing in Kashmir's Pahalgam, also known as mini-switzerland.

4-5 Pakistan-backed terrorists targeted the civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national. What's more brutal is that the terrorists first singled out Hindus and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

Many civilians were also asked by the terrorists to first recite Kalma. They killed them when people failed to follow the diktat.

Among those killed where many newly married couples. The terrorists barbarically targeted several Hindu men in front of their wife.

When one of the victims asked the terrorists to shoot them and their children as well, the terrorists told them they won't and asked them to go and tell Modi how they targeted them.