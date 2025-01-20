Army Soldier Killed in J-K Encounter With Terrorists

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was killed following an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, according to officials on Monday.

The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists in a hideout at Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district and died as he was being evacuated from the scene of the gunbattle.

The officials said that Security forces laid out a cordon on Sunday when they noticed fire while busting a militant hideout. They maintained tight vigil at Zaloora Gujjarpati during the night and intensified searches for suspected terrorists in the area this morning.

Gunfight Between Terrorists and Security Forces in JK's Sopore

On Sunday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district.

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.

Army Statement on Sopore Encounter

“On January 19, 2025, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gujjarpatti, Sopore, Baramulla. Vigilant troops noticed suspicious activity, and when challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The troops responded effectively, and the operation is currently ongoing”, Army released the Statement on the Sopore Encounter.