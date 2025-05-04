Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban District, Three Soldiers Martyred

Ramban: At least three soldiers were martyred after an Army vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to reports, the incident took place when an army truck, part of a convoy, fell into a gorge at Battery Chashma, resulting in a the death of three jawans. On information, the local police along with other concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation at the site.

A senior official stated that the rescue teams are working continuously to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.

According to reports, the army truck was travelling as part of a convoy when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck subsequently rolled down a gorge, around 500 metres below, resulting in the deaths of all three soldiers on board. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but initial findings suggest that a mechanical failure might have been a contributing factor.

Teams from the police, Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Army, and CRPF rushed to the spot and are working to retrieve the bodies. The rescue operation is being carried out in a challenging terrain, and officials are facing difficulties in accessing the site.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh, who is overseeing the operation, said that initial findings suggest a mechanical failure might have caused the accident. "When we inspected the spot, we found a nutbolt there, which could probably have come from the steering wheels. So, I think the driver lost control of the steering wheel due to that nutbolt. This seems to be prima facie the cause of the accident. However, things will be clear only after an investigation," SSP Singh stated.

As per reports, the accident site is located in a remote area of the Ramban district, and the terrain poses big challenges for the rescue teams. The gorge is around 500 metres deep, and the teams are facing difficulties in accessing the site. Despite the challenges, the teams are working continuously to complete the operation and bring the bodies to safety.

As per reports, the three martyred soldiers were identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur.