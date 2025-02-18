Arnab Announces 'Republic Positive Influencer Program' to Empower Young, Value-Driven Digital Creators

New Delhi: In a huge move to give space to young digital creators and positive influencers, Republic Media Network today announced the ‘Positive Influencer Program’ – A Call to Co-Create & Co-Learn for Nation-First Digital Influence.

In a significant step, Republic Media Network has launched the Republic Positive Influencer Program, an initiative aimed at empowering young digital creators who stand for meaningful, value-driven content.

Announcing the program, Arnab Goswami , Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, said, “We have the resources to support positive influencers in this country. As one of India’s top three news networks across TV and digital, reaching 480 million people, Republic now takes the responsibility to empower the next generation of digital voices.”

Co-Create, Co-Learn, and Build a Community of Impactful Influencers

Through the Positive Influencer Accelerator Program, Republic will select 40-50 young content creators who are passionate about topics like governance, history, culture, economics, technology, space, strategy, and foreign affairs.

“I see so many young people producing fantastic content on history, culture, and civilizational values. Digital is a great space, and we want to ensure that the right influencers get the right platform to amplify their voices,” Arnab emphasised.

Creating a Nation-First Digital Space

Republic will provide technical, infrastructural, financial, and organisational support to selected influencers, giving them the tools they need to create compelling, positive content. More importantly, Republic will extend its media reach and digital ecosystem to help these influencers make a real impact.

“This is about co-creating and co-learning. We want digital storytelling to be inspiring, responsible, and never compromising on national interest. Content should be cool, but also meaningful,” said Arnab.

Taking a Stand Against Irresponsible Influence

Arnab made it clear that this initiative aims to foster responsible digital influence, taking a direct swipe at Ranveer Allahbadia.

“Some influencers have the money but misuse their opportunity. Republic wants to support those who uphold real values and use their influence for good,” he said.

Focus Areas

The program will focus on content in sports, technology, space, and science, encouraging influencers to create insightful, impactful stories in these fields.

Join the Movement

With the launch of the Republic Positive Influencer Program, Republic calls on aspiring, responsible content creators to join hands and co-create a new digital future. More details on the selection process will be revealed in the coming days.