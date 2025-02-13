Attempted Blackmail, Harassment: Arnab Goswami After Karnataka HC Quashes Case Against Him

Reacting to the judgement, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief said, “This case has incredible impact in terms of frivolous proceedings by various state governments against journalists and media… when I was arrested and when the then CJI Justice DY Chandrachud said that there has been a weaponisation of the process of law… and what the honourable Karnataka High Court Judge has said today is absolutely similar… so while you know the cases that they have filed — both the ones — the Maharashtra government case and Karnataka government case — obliviously have no bases, there is an element of vendetta that the Editor-in-Chief or the promoter of a news channel or network is the first person to be called in for investigation for any frivolous case and this is an attempted blackmail… so while there may be no case, we are openly told by people who manufacture these proceedings that these are attempts to harassment and these harassments comes at a cost because the individual has to travel, he has to appear in the court and all such things take a toll on their professional responsibilities.”