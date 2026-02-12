'I've Been In Touch With Terrorists, Does That Make Me One?' Hardeep Puri Defends His '163' Mentions In Epstein Files | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday discussed in detail his private emails that have featured in the highly-controversial Epstein files, which are documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the investigation into the sex scandal orchestrated by disgraced American financer and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Puri defended his appearance in the Epstein files, questioning, "I have been in touch with terrorists. Does that make me a terrorist?"

163 Mentions In Epstein Files?

Hardeep Singh Puri's name has allegedly popped up in the Epstein files 163 times. Responding to the claims, Puri said the figure includes passing references and possible repetitions. He clarified that being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing and added that he had met Epstein only a few times.

"In the eight years I was in New York, starting May, June 2009 to 2017, there's a total of four meetings with the man, in eight years, four meetings...There are not more than three or four meeting, or to be charitable, I'll say four."



Truth Behind Emails With Epstein

Arnab Goswami questioned the Union Minister why did he exchange emails with Epstein. Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that the interactions were over his meeting with LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman.

For heaven's sake, let me show you the email. I can recite it…It's a discussion with Reid Hoffman, who is the founder of LinkedIn. And I'm a private citizen. When I'm put in touch with him and I meet him in Los Angeles, I'm saying that India presents a great opportunity for digital innovation, for internet penetration, for make in India, digital India.

An email sent by Puri to Epstein in June 23, 2014, read, “Just saw your message on returning to Delhi, Jeffrey. Will be happy to assist/facilitate Reid Hoffman's visit.”

‘Felt Uneasy On 1st Meeting With Epstein’

Hardeep Singh Puri also claimed that he felt a “sense of unease” when he met Epstein for the first time.

I had a dislike for the guy…I mean, he is an international figure. First time I met him, I went part of a delegation. Second time, whatever it is, he is boasting that he knows me.

‘I Don’t Need To Defend Myself'

Stating that he had “no clue who Epstein was till 2013”, Puri said, “I don't need to defend myself on this.” Responding on the question of why was he in touch with Epstein, Puri said:

I have been in touch with terrorists. I have been in touch with all kinds of people. That's all professional, this thing. I was the one sent to bring Velupillai Prabhakaran to India. Does that make me a terrorist? I was the one who went and had secret contacts with Prabhakaran and Jaffna. Look, this is part of one's professional thing.

While releasing the Epstein files, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) gave a disclaimer that merely an appearance or a mention in the documents does not imply wrongdoing.

Puri Reacts To Mahua Moitra's ‘Pimp’ Tweet

Earlier this month, TMC leader Mahua Moitra had questioned why Puri needed to “pimp” India's digital abilities to Epstein in 2024.

Later, she also claimed that Puri asked her to delete the tweet. She wrote on X, “Do not appreciate Hardeep Singh Puri calling me to ask me to delete tweet & telling me if “people” come after me now he won’t be able to help it. I’ll take my chances, Sir. Your thug armies don’t scare me.”

Hitting back at Moitra, Puri said, “I've had the dubious distinction of knowing her for a long time…She is not just economical with the truth, she's also inventive. All I asked her was, you use the word ‘pimp’. Pimp has sexual connotation.”