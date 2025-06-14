Arnab Goswami To Address Fourth Dimension’s South India Media Summit In Coimbatore On September 29

New Delhi: Media outsourcing company Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, has announced that Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Founder and Chairman, Republic Media Network, one of the most respected and influential voices in Indian news broadcasting, will be addressing the Sixth Edition of the South India Media Summit (SIMS). The summit will take place at Le Meridien, Coimbatore on September 29, 2025.

His presence is expected to add a compelling dimension to the day’s proceedings, bringing sharp insight and clarity on the state of media and public discourse in India.

“The South India Media Summit has grown into one of the few forums that understands the pulse of regional influence on national narratives. Having engaged with SIMS before, I see it as a space where bold ideas are welcomed, and sharp conversations unfold. I look forward to contributing once again this year, my best wishes to Shankar and Team Fourth Dimension Media for another spectacular Event,” Arnab Goswami said.

About South India Media Summit

Known for its regionally anchored themes and powerful speaker line-up, the summit is a key platform for exchanging ideas on branding, media innovation, storytelling, and consumer behaviour. Previous editions of SIMS were held in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

List of distinguished guests speaking at SIMS 2025 edition

Key voices who will be speaking at the Sixth Edition of SIMS include: Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan (MD & CEO, TTK Prestige); Jai Krishnan (CEO, Samsonite South Asia); VKC Razack (Managing Director, VKC Group); Geeta Ramakrishnan (Author and Coach; Co-Founder, Seven Doors); Vijay Sunku (Director, Parimal Mandir); Angelo George (CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd); Kurian Thomas (CMO, Veegaland Homes); Pankaj Belwariar (Director - Communications, SRM University – AP); Dushyant Sridhar (Vedic Scholar and Speaker); Srikanth Ramani (Director, 777 SGR Foods); Ganesh Ram (MD & CEO, Mutual Fund Utilities India); Priti Murthy (President, WPP Media); Vivek Nambisan (Managing Director at NAMBISAN’S DAIRY PRIVATE LIMITED); Kartik Sharma (Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group); Jaikishin Chhaproo (Head – Media & Brand PR, ITC); Hari Prasad Sampath (Co-Founder, artcube.ai); Sarath Mohan (General Manager Sales and Marketing, Pushpit Steel Private Limited); Uday Mohan (Chief Operating Officer, Havas Media India); Prachi Narayan (Managing Partner and Head of Content, Havas Play); Ramsai Panchapakesan (President - Investments & Partnerships, HavasMedia India); Kailash Katkar (Founder and MD at Quick Heal Technologies Ltd); Umanath V (Managing Editor, MediaNews4U); Anil Malhotra (Head -Marketing Communications, Fybros) and Uday Jadhav (Chief Executive Officer at Sakal Media Group).

Several more industry stalwarts are expected to join in the coming weeks.

The summit will cover a wide spectrum of high-impact topics ranging from the rise of AI, VR, and XR in brand building, the influence of creators in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, the evolving relationship between cinema and OTT, and the changing role of traditional media platforms in a mobile-first, connected world.