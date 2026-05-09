‘Arrested for Singing National Anthem...’: Son of BJP Veteran Makhanlal Sarkar Recalls Father’s Sacrifices as PM Modi Touches His Feet

Siliguri: Family members of veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar on Saturday expressed “immense joy” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured him and said the recognition was a tribute to his decades of dedication and sacrifices for the party.

Daughter-in-law of Makhanlal Sarkar, Minu Sarkar, told ANI,“... It's a historic day. After years of my father's dedication to the party, the Prime Minister has honoured him. No words can describe it. It is a day of immense joy. My father gave decades of service, and I witnessed his sacrifices. To see the Prime Minister.”

Elder son Manik Sarkar recalled that his father was once arrested for “singing the national anthem” when RSS was banned. “... It feels great. I am proud that my father has been honoured by the Prime Minister. He worked with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for the party. I loved him deeply and saw his dedication... He was once arrested for singing the national anthem at a time when awareness was limited, and the RSS was banned. Today, at 97, he lives a simple life,” he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated and took blessings from senior BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground during the swearing-in ceremony in West Bengal.

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At the age of 98, Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

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After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members.