Arrogant Rahul Gandhi Considers Himself Above Law: BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a press conference, at Congress HQ in New Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Amid the scuffle that broke out at the parliament, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accusing him of disregarding the law, driven by his perceived arrogance and sense of being above the law.

Thakur, along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police Station. The complaint, under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351 of the IPC, accused Rahul Gandhi of injuring BJP MPs by pushing them.

"Today, a highly unfortunate incident occurred in Parliament, perpetrated by the Congress Party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a habit of violating the law. Rahul Gandhi's arrogance leads him to believe he is above the law," he said while talking to the reporters.

"We have filed a complaint against him for assault and provocation. The complaint details the incident that took place today outside the Parliament's Makar Gate, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully, and Rahul Gandhi pushed and injured them. As a result, two BJP MPs had to be hospitalized. Our complaint includes charges under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351. Despite the incident, Rahul Gandhi's arrogance remained intact as he left without meeting the injured MPs. He considers himself above the law," the BJP MP added.

Anurag Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi's behavior in Parliament premises, calling it irresponsible and a challenge to parliamentary decorum and law and order.

"Rahul Gandhi's behaviour is not only irresponsible but also challenges parliamentary decorum and law and order. This is the same Rahul Gandhi who tore his own government's ordinance. This is the same Congress that repeatedly insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar. When Congress protests every day, no one questions them. Today, when BJP MPs protested, Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues forced their way in and resorted to physical aggression," he said.

According to Thakur, the BJP MPs were peacefully protesting when Gandhi and other opposition leaders stormed the area, leading to physical aggression. He claimed that Gandhi's actions were "deliberate and malicious", resulting in injuries to BJP MPs Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

"We were peacefully exposing Congress's lies when Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA alliance MPs, stormed the area. When security personnel intervened, Rahul Gandhi became furious and pushed his way through with malice. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput fell headfirst, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained severe head injuries. Rahul Gandhi knowingly instigated his colleagues and caused harm. This was a deliberate and malicious act," he said.

Earlier today, during the Parliament session, BJP MPs staged a protest accusing Congress of insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Anurag Thakur participated in the protest alongside fellow MPs, raising slogans like "India will not tolerate the insult to Baba Saheb," "Congress Party, apologize," "Gandhi family, apologize," and “Constitution's violators, apologize.”

Speaking to the media, Thakur said, “History is witness to how the Nehru-Gandhi family repeatedly insulted Dr BR Ambedkar. Nehru himself went to ensure Ambedkar lost the elections, and today, their fourth generation is forced to carry Ambedkar's photo for political mileage. Congress is spreading lies and confusion in the name of the Constitution and Baba Saheb, but the truth is that the party always ignored Ambedkar's contributions.”

"While Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi awarded themselves Bharat Ratna and Rajiv Gandhi received it during a Congress-led government, Dr Ambedkar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna only after a Janata Dal government, supported by the BJP, came to power," he added.

The BJP MP said that Ambedkar was given his rightful respect under the leadership of PM Modi adding that Congress's hateful mindset toward Baba Saheb has exposed its true face.

"It was under PM Modi's leadership that Dr. Ambedkar was given his rightful respect. Modi Ji established the Panch Teerth in Mhow, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, and London. He initiated the celebration of Constitution Day and declared a national holiday on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Congress's hateful mindset toward Baba Saheb has exposed its true face," he said.

On Thursday morning, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside parliament. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.