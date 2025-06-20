Ranthambore’s Famous Tigress 'Arrowhead' Dies of Bone Cancer Hours After Daughter Moved to New Forest

Jaipur: One of Ranthambore’s most loved tigresses, Arrowhead (T-84), passed away on Thursday due to a bone cancer. She was 11 years old. Forest officials said the tigress had been unwell for some time and died just hours after her daughter was shifted to another forest.

Arrowhead was known not only for being the granddaughter of the legendary tigress ‘Machhli’, but also for her fearless nature. Just recently, a video of her hunting a crocodile had gone viral, reminding many of Machhli’s famous crocodile hunt. People often called Machhli the “Queen of Ranthambore” and “Crocodile Hunter”, and Arrowhead had started to follow in her footsteps.

Arrowhead hunting a Crocodile | Image Credits: X

A few days ago, forest officials relocated Arrowhead’s daughter, Kankati, to Mukundra Tiger Reserve. She had been moved after reports that she had attacked and killed two people. Hours later, Arrowhead passed away in Ranthambore.

The Ranthambore Nature Guide Association and local wildlife lovers gathered at the park on Thursday to pay their respects. They offered flowers and remembered Arrowhead’s contribution to the park’s wildlife legacy.