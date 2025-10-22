Arthur Road Jail Barrack No. 12 Cell All Prepped For Mehul Choksi Ahead Of His Extradition: First Inside Pictures Accessed

In a key development following Belgium’s approval of Mehul Choksi’s extradition, the Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive photographs of Barrack No. 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail- the facility where the fugitive diamond businessman will be kept once he returns to India. The images, shared by Indian authorities with Belgian officials, form part of the formal assurance submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to confirm that Choksi will be detained under safe, humane, and internationally compliant conditions.

The extradition was cleared by the Antwerp Court of Appeal on October 17, marking a diplomatic victory for India. The court’s ruling allows Belgium to hand over Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, to Indian authorities. Antwerp’s Attorney General Ken Witpas confirmed in writing, “Nothing stops us from extraditing Mehul Choksi to India.” The decision followed a six-step legal review, which found India’s request valid under the extradition treaty and reciprocal criminal laws between the two countries.

Inside Arthur Road Prison: Where Choksi Will Stay

The photos shared with Belgian authorities show a detailed visual tour of the designated barrack, with captions highlighting its infrastructure, ventilation, hygiene, and living arrangements.



The MHA’s assurance letter, backed by the Maharashtra government and prison authorities, describes a comprehensive framework to ensure humane detention. Each inmate in Barrack 12 is allotted a minimum of three square metres of personal space, meeting standards set by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT).

Cells are equipped with clean bedding, ventilation, sanitation facilities, and access to drinking water and medical care. A 20-bed prison hospital with ICU facilities operates round the clock, supported by medical officers and nurses. If needed, Choksi can be transferred to Sir J.J. Hospital, just three kilometres away.

Daily routines include three balanced meals, exercise time, yoga, recreation, and library access. Legal visits are allowed every working day, and family visits once a week. CCTV cameras monitor the barrack continuously, ensuring full transparency and safety.