Article 370 Gave An Impression That Kashmir Was Separate From Rest Of Country: Salman Khurshid’s Big Admission

Jakarta: Congress leader Salman Khurshid, part of an all-party delegation visiting various nations to present India's stance on its counter-terrorism operation Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, made a significant admission regarding Article 370.

While addressing Indonesian think tanks and academia in Jakarta, Indonesia, the former Minister of External Affairs stated, “Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country.”

Khurshid further added, "But Article 370 was abrogated, bringing an end to that perception. Subsequently, elections were held, with a 65 per cent voter turnout, leading to an elected government in Kashmir today. Therefore, for people to want to undo everything that has happened, the prosperity that has come to Kashmir"

India sends all party delegations to put its stance forward on counter-terror operations

To present India’s stance on Operation Sindoor, the government constituted seven all-party delegations, tasked with explaining India’s counter-terror policy to multiple nations. The delegations aim to highlight:

How Pakistan-backed terrorists targeted innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

Why India’s response through Operation Sindoor was necessary to bring perpetrators, their handlers, and backers to justice.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar faction leader Supriya Sule, who is part of another all-party delegation, meanwhile spoke in South Africa, "We have come here to tell the people of South Africa what really happened in India five weeks ago. There was a brutal attack on India's soul—26 innocent people on vacation were shot. It is a very unfortunate incident."