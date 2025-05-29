Article 370 Gave An Impression That Kashmir Was Separate From Rest Of Country: Salman Khurshid’s Big Admission

Updated May 29th 2025, 23:38 IST
Jakarta: Congress leader Salman Khurshid, part of an all-party delegation visiting various nations to present India's stance on its counter-terrorism operation Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, made a significant admission regarding Article 370.
While addressing Indonesian think tanks and academia in Jakarta, Indonesia, the former Minister of External Affairs stated, “Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country.”
Khurshid further added, "But Article 370 was abrogated, bringing an end to that perception. Subsequently, elections were held, with a 65 per cent voter turnout, leading to an elected government in Kashmir today. Therefore, for people to want to undo everything that has happened, the prosperity that has come to Kashmir"
To present India’s stance on Operation Sindoor, the government constituted seven all-party delegations, tasked with explaining India’s counter-terror policy to multiple nations. The delegations aim to highlight:
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar faction leader Supriya Sule, who is part of another all-party delegation, meanwhile spoke in South Africa, "We have come here to tell the people of South Africa what really happened in India five weeks ago. There was a brutal attack on India's soul—26 innocent people on vacation were shot. It is a very unfortunate incident."
She further emphasised India’s commitment to peace and global harmony, stating, “India has always worked toward peace, harmony, and growth in the neighbourhood. This attack shocked all of us. India has consistently led global efforts for peace, and given our deep historical ties with South Africa—the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two champions of non-violence—we feel a special connection with this country."
Published May 29th 2025, 23:34 IST