Article 370 Was Standing Between India's Unity: PM Modi On Constitution Debate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a wall standing between India's unity. Replying to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session in the Parliament, PM Modi said that he is very sadly saying that due to selfish efforts of some people, moral believes of constitution were attacked.

Attacking the Congress party for imposing the emergency in the country when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, PM Modi said, “history won't forget how Congress throttled the democracy (Congress ke maathe ka paap kabhi dhulne wala nahi hai).”

"This achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibilities that were expressed for India at the time when the counrty attained independence. For this great achievement, besides the drafters of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India - they lived this new system... Citizens of India deserve all the praise," PM Modi said.

"India's democracy, its republican past has been very prosperous. This has been an insporation and that is why today, India is known as Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother of Democracy," he said.