Artificial Rain Experiment In Delhi Hits Roadblock: Cloud Seeding Project Delayed

New Delhi: In a bid to combat the unending problem of air pollution, the Delhi government had been gearing up to conduct an artificial rain experiment through cloud seeding. However, the artificial rain, scheduled to take place between July 4th and 11th, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. According to sources, the delay is attributed to weather inconsistencies and the unpredictable monsoon schedule, which may have rendered the proposed dates unfeasible.

As per experts, cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that involves dispersing substances like silver iodide, salt, or dry ice into moisture-bearing clouds to induce rainfall. The process works by introducing particles that act as nuclei, attracting water vapour and encouraging raindrop formation. As the vapour condenses around these particles and grows heavier, it eventually falls as rain. In Delhi's case, modified Cessna aircraft would have been deployed over northwest and outer Delhi, releasing a scientifically curated mix of silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt into the clouds.

Promising Solution For Delhi's Air Pollution

The cloud seeding project, announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, marked Delhi's first-ever attempt at using scientific weather modification to trigger rain. The project, with a budget of Rs 3.21 crore, aimed to cover 100 square kilometres per sortie, over five 90-minute flights. According to officials, even a modest amount of rain can rapidly improve air quality, which tends to deteriorate during peak pollution months due to stubble burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution.

The experts explained that while cloud seeding has shown promise in increasing rainfall by 5-15% depending on cloud conditions, its effectiveness depends on numerous factors, including cloud type, humidity, temperature, and wind conditions. The process has mixed results that have been observed worldwide, with a pilot project in India previously showing only a 3% increase in rainfall. Nevertheless, experts viewed the technique as a valuable tool, especially when natural rainfall is unpredictable or insufficient.

Meanwhile, the exact reason for the delay has not been specified, officials are now seeking a fresh time window to launch the ambitious operation post-monsoon. The success of cloud seeding depends heavily on the presence of suitable cloud systems, which are often difficult to guarantee in advance.