Artisans Honoured at Swaminarayan Mandir Consecration Festival in Jodhpur

The consecration of the newly built grand Swaminarayan Mandir at Kaliberi Sursagar holds a historic and deeply spiritual milestone for Jodhpur. On this revered occasion, Guru Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed a heartfelt desire—to personally honour every artisan who contributed to the temple’s creation.

Ceremony of Reverence and Grandeur

At 12:30 pm, a special “Shilpi Samman Sabha” (Artisans’ Honour Assembly) was held, where Mahant Swami Maharaj, with his gracious presence, blessed and honoured each craftsman individually. The ceremony blended royal elegance with spiritual warmth.

Artisans were invited on stage one by one. Each was garlanded in respect. They received a traditional turban, a tilak, and were ceremonially worshipped. Senior saints draped them in garments and offered prasadam, adding sweetness to the moment. The atmosphere radiated divine grace and regal splendour, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

Voices of Gratitude

Craftsman Uday Singh, overwhelmed with emotion, said: "This is the most unforgettable moment of my life. Who else could honour us in such a way? Today, we feel truly blessed."

A Message of Spiritual Elevation

In his blessings, Mahant Swami Maharaj shared, "You are not small. Every effort you put into the temple is sacred. By contributing to this temple’s construction, you have become great devotees. You will all attain Aksharmukti and become steadfast devotees. Even if we were to bow down before you, it would still not be enough."