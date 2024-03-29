Advertisement

Viral Video: Flying can be boring sometimes, with lots of waiting in lines, strict security checks, and uncomfortable seats. But something interesting happened on an IndiGo flight recently. An artist transformed a flight attendant's signature into an art canvas, leaving the internet shocked.

The viral video was shared by Rabin Bar, who is a record-holder speed painter on Instagram. In the video, the flight attendant signs a piece of paper before handing it over to the artist. With just a pen, the artist then turned the signature of an Indigo flight attendant into a beautiful piece of art.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram. The post has gone viral, crossing over 21 million views. The video caught the attention of many social media users, who expressed their admiration for the artist's talent. “What a talented person! Hats off to you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just beyond outstanding,” said another.