×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Artist Turns IndiGo Flight Attendant’s Signature Into Art, Video Goes Viral

A man turned an IndiGo flight attendant's signature into an artwork.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
A speed painter turns IndiGo flight attendant's signature into art.
A speed painter turns IndiGo flight attendant's signature into art. | Image:Instagram: speedpainter_rabinbar
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viral Video: Flying can be boring sometimes, with lots of waiting in lines, strict security checks, and uncomfortable seats. But something interesting happened on an IndiGo flight recently. An artist transformed a flight attendant's signature into an art canvas, leaving the internet shocked. 

The viral video was shared by Rabin Bar, who is a record-holder speed painter on Instagram. In the video, the flight attendant signs a piece of paper before handing it over to the artist. With just a pen, the artist then turned the signature of an Indigo flight attendant into a beautiful piece of art. 

Advertisement

Watch the video here: 

The video was shared on Instagram. The post has gone viral, crossing over 21 million views. The video caught the attention of many social media users, who expressed their admiration for the artist's talent. “What a talented person! Hats off to you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just beyond outstanding,” said another. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
China flag

China's Investment Appeal

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

a minute ago
Semiconductors

US to partner with Mexico

2 minutes ago
Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs

Renault investment plans

4 minutes ago
Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Totally Dark

Power Failure in Mumbai

5 minutes ago
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

FPI infuse Rs 2 lakh cr

5 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Dead Body Found in Box

5 minutes ago
Shein US IPO

Shein’s fast fashion come

7 minutes ago
Chinese flag

US China chip war

8 minutes ago
Education News

BIMTECH executive courses

12 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

13 minutes ago
Marginalised Communities Reaching Top Govt Positions Due To 'Affirmative Action': Justice B R Gavai

Justice B R Gavai

15 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Man Jailed for Rape

19 minutes ago
Life Insurance Corporation

LIC opening

21 minutes ago
Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey: ‘Anti-India’ Bangladesh Journalist Who Questioned US, UN on Arvind Kejriwal

Anti-India Journalist

21 minutes ago
TCS

TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI

22 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Uptick in MF investments

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World7 hours ago

  2. 309 Nominations For LS Elections Rejected in Tamil Nadu During Scrutiny

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  3. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  4. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo