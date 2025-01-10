‘Arun Jaitley Was A Foodie’: PM Modi Recalls Visiting Restaurants With Veteran BJP Leader

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ever podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, revealed that one of the tallest leaders of the BJP, Arun Jaitley, was like an ‘encyclopedia’ on the subject of food.

In the podcast, PM Modi remembered his days when he used to work in the organisational unit of the party and how Arun Jaitley used to advise him over the subject of foods and restaurants.

“Whatever is served, wherever I go, I eat it with great enthusiasm. But my misfortune is that if you take me to a restaurant, give me a menu, and ask me to select, I wouldn't be able to do it. Earlier, when I used to work for organization in the party, our Arun Jaitley Ji was very fond of food. He knew exactly which restaurant in which city of India served the best food," the Prime Minister said.

‘Arun Jaitley Was Like Encyclopedia on Food Subject’

He was like an encyclopedia on the subject. So whenever we used to go outside, we definitely used to have one meal with him,” he added.

Prime Minister also mentioned that he has not been to a restaurant in a while.

In the podcast, the Prime Minister was asked to share some of his own personal experiences on how one can “learn more from failures than success" a statement the Prime Minister has repeatedly made in the past.

Here’s What Prime Minister Said

“The day Chandrayaan 2 was going to be launched, many people told me that you should not go there ( ISRO Headquarters). I asked them why. They told me that there is a lot of uncertainty factor, and every country in the world has failed. They succeed only after 4-6 attempts,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting that he went ahead with the programe as it was a part of his responsibility, the Prime Minister said, “I went there, and Chandrayaan crashed at the very last moment. Everyone there got worried, and no one had the courage to inform PM about it, but I could sense that something was wrong.”

Watch PM Modi's Podcast With Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath