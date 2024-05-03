Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

5 Congress Workers Arrested by Telangana Police

Yesterday, 5 Congress workers were arrested by the Telangana Police in connection with Shah's fake video case. "Five people including Telangana Social Media Convenor Naveen and Taslima have been arrested by the Cyber Crime unit of Telangana police based on a complaint by Telangana BJP. Delhi Police has not arrested them," Telangana Congress Media Convenor Kamal Medagoni told news agency ANI.

Amit Shah Deepfake Video Case

In the fake video, BJP leader Shah was purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs. In his original speech, Shah had said that if the BJP comes to power, they will finish the unconstitutional Muslim reservation and this right will be given to the SCs, STs and OBCs of Telangana, as per the complainant.