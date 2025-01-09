Arunachal Governor Urges ITBP to Boost Border Area Development

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), to collaborate with local communities and police in developing the state’s border areas through the Vibrant Border Village programme.

During a meeting with ITBP’s Inspector General of North East Frontier Headquarters, Amitabh Gupta, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasised that such efforts would serve the national interest besides benefiting local communities and the police force, an official statement said.

Gupta, who recently took charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters, made a courtesy call to the governor, the statement said.

Their discussions covered various topics, including border security, the vibrant village program, and other state-related issues.

Drawing from his experience in border management, the governor advised the IG to involve local communities actively.

He also stressed the importance of regular training, drills, and efficient patrolling to maintain border security, it said.

Acknowledging the ITBP’s commendable role in Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik urged the organisation to promote the recruitment of local youth into the armed forces.

Additionally, he requested the ITBP to ensure timely humanitarian support during emergencies in the border regions.

In response, Gupta assured the governor that the concerns raised would be addressed promptly, the statement added.