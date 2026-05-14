Arunachal Govt Bans Foreign Travel For a Year, Cuts Convoy Strength By 50%

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a series of cost-cutting and efficiency measures aimed at reducing expenditure, improving administrative functioning and promoting sustainable governance practices across departments.

According to the official notification, the new measures include a complete ban on foreign travel by Ministers and government officials for the next one year. In addition, the convoy strength of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other Ministers will be reduced by 50 per cent as part of efforts to optimise fuel usage and streamline official movement.

The government has also introduced a "Virtual First" policy for official meetings. All unavoidable official travel will now require advance booking of tickets at least 15 days prior, while Leave Travel Concession (LTC) journeys must be planned at least 45 days in advance.

In a push towards digital governance, the state has mandated 100 per cent adoption of the e-office system or paperless functioning across sub-ordinate offices, circle offices, and SDO headquarters by March 2027.

Advertisement

The guidelines further encourage carpooling and greater use of public transport by officers, students in schools and colleges, and government employees, wherever feasible, to reduce traffic and fuel consumption.

On the administrative side, procurement of new vehicles has been restricted, with exemptions only for emergency service requirements. Air conditioning usage has also been rationalised, with temperature settings directed to be maintained at 24°C and above to optimise electricity consumption.

Advertisement

The measures also advise minimal use of edible oil in government-run schools, colleges, hospitals, and canteens as part of resource optimisation efforts.

In the agriculture sector, the government has encouraged the promotion of certified organic farming across agricultural and horticultural activities.

Further, all government procurement of electronic items must adhere to 5-star energy efficiency ratings, ensuring lower power consumption.

Reinforcing support for local industry, the state has also promoted the "Buy Swadeshi, Buy Local" initiative aimed at strengthening domestic production and empowering local communities.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.