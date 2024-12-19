Arunachal Govt Terminates Service of Officer in APPSC Paper Leak Case

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government terminated the service of a Finance and Accounts Officer (FAO) for his alleged involvement in the question paper leak scam in the APPSC exam held in August 2022, an official statement said on Thursday.

Governor KT Parnaik in a recent order dismissed FAO Gomo Sora, posted in the office of deputy commissioner at Yupia, with immediate effect, it said.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him for his misconduct in the paper leak scam, it said.

It was found that "he has committed grave misconduct which has shaken the trust and confidence in the fairness and transparency in the process of public recruitment", the order said.

"It was highly unbecoming of a public servant and such person should not be allowed to continue in the job under the state government," it added.

The question paper leak incident in the assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), came to light when a candidate filed a police complaint.