Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Creating ‘Fake Voters’, says ‘All MPs Given Targets’

New Delhi: Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party of voter manipulation, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday claimed that all seven Lok Sabha MPs have been given targets by the BJP in Delhi to create ‘fake voters’ in the New Delhi Assembly.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has sought time from the Election Commission of India over the matter.

“According to sources, the Gaali Galooj Party has given targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days. Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. We hope we will get time soon,” former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal posted on X.

BJP Attacks Kejriwal Over ‘False Promises’

“Whose life was lost when Kejriwal made all those false promises about not taking government cars and bungalows?” Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva told news agency ANI.

He further took a dig at AAP national convener, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal's name itself means lie”.

ECI Debunks Voter Manipulation Theory

“It is impossible to change voter turnout...Some polling parties report at midnight or the next day. Form 17C is matched before counting. There is nothing which VTR does not explain. It explains fully”, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, strongly debunking voter turnout mismatch narrative.

For the unversed, in the heat of election season, opposition parties often allege voter turnout manipulation, especially in constituencies where they face defeat.

