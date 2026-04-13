'Treating Me As Guilty': Arvind Kejriwal Lists 10 Reasons for Judge’s Recusal in Delhi High Court

New Delhi: AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally argued his application for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the Delhi High Court.

Perception Over Integrity

Kejriwal began by clarifying that his plea was not a challenge to the judge’s personal integrity, but rather centred on the legal principle of "reasonable apprehension."

"I am not standing here as an accused; I have been discharged... The trial court conducted day-to-day hearings for three months, examined the evidence, and discharged. The court observed that everything appeared premeditated and that they had been framed," Kejriwal stated.

He cited Supreme Court precedents to argue that actual bias need not be proven. "Even a reasonable apprehension in the mind of a party is sufficient to seek recusal," he submitted, adding that he is "only seeking the same treatment as given to the ED" in previous cases like Satyendar Jain.

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Ten Points for Recusal

Kejriwal presented a list of ten specific grounds to support his claim that the current bench might not hear the petition fairly. His arguments focused on three main pillars: procedural speed, judicial observations, and ideological leanings.

1. Says the issue is not actual bias but his reasonable fear of bias.

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2. Claims the order was passed without hearing him (ex parte)

3. Says earlier orders almost declared him guilty/corrupt.

4. A trial court vs a high court contradiction was present. The trial court observed no corruption and no kickbacks. HC observes the opposite view. Creates doubt in fairness.

5. Kejriwal says the court earlier accepted approvers but later questioned the trial court's findings on the same issue.

6. Claims orders were passed without hearing him properly. Natural justice was violated.

7. He makes a one-sided approach allegation. Claims CBI/ED arguments are always accepted.

8. Says the appeal filed in the high court by the CBI in just a few hours against the long judgment by the trial court is defective and should have been dismissed in the first hearing itself.

9. The judge attended certain events that he alleges are connected to the BJP/RSS, creating apprehension in his mind.

10. He further says others got relief on similar apprehension. He should be treated the same way.

The Bench questioned Kejriwal on several points, specifically regarding his claim that his right to reply was being closed.

"Where has any right been closed yet?" the Bench asked, noting that if documents aren't filed by the deadline, closure is a natural procedural consequence.