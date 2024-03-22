Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday evening by a 12-member team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) following prolonged questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the federal agency.

Arvind Kejriwal Produced in Court Amid Heavy Security

Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in the courtroom amid heavy security. The Enforcement Directorate took arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to present him before a special court at Rouse Avenue.

#WATCH | Delhi | Enforcement Directorate takes arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to present him before a special court at Rouse Avenue pic.twitter.com/gROXLeT0tm — ANI (@ANI)

Delhi CM Withdraws Plea from SC Against Arrest by Enforcement Directorate

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Arvind Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn the petition filed in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the remand.

Massive Lead in Investigation Against Kejriwal

The ED, during the searches at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, recovered a document spanning approximately 150 pages with sensitive details about top rank officers has reportedly been recovered from Kejriwal. And the probe agency is likely to produce the evidence for the first time. According to sources, the evidence hints that Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly spying on Enforcement Directorate officials. As per reports, the document contained crucial information about the top two officers in the Enforcement Directorate.

ED Probe Gathers Steam with ‘Cash for Election’ Angle

ED sources have further claimed that AAP workers have admitted that they were given cash.

SC to Hear Kejriwal's Petition

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant protection from arrest to CM Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. ED officials reached the Delhi CM's official residence with a search warrant in the now-scrapped liquor policy case. There is heavy police force deployment at Rouse Avenue Court.

Heavy police force deployment at Rouse Avenue Court in view of CM Arvind Kejriwal 's hearing | Republic

Listing the matter for the next hearing on April 22 at 10.30 am in the court of District Judge (Commercial) Kaveri Baweja, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said, "We have heard both sides, and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent (ED) is at liberty to file a reply." The bench had asked the ED to file a reply to the CM’s petition. Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be produced before the court around 2 pm to 2.30 pm today.

Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a special PMLA court today, officials said. They added that the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

So far, the probe agency has issued nine summons (on November 2, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 3, January 18, February 2, February 19, February 26, March 4) to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Earlier on Sunday, ED issued a fresh summons to Delhi CM asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning. CM Kejriwal had, however, skipped the summons.

Section 144 Imposed near Rouse Avenue Court

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi



Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI)

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government. The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg - where the headquarters of both the parties are located - and blocked it for traffic.

#WATCH | Delhi: On security arrangements after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan says, "We have especially addressed the security concerns around the court... Section 144 is imposed on DD Marg because it is not a designated protest site. Section 144… pic.twitter.com/bbuSKtLIYH — ANI (@ANI)

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

3-Judge SC Bench Takes Up Arvind Kejriwal ’s Plea Against ED Arrest

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud assigned Arvind Kejriwal's petition to Justice Sanjiv Khanna's bench. CJI said Justice Khanna's Bench will take up the matter. A Special Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela Trivedi will hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest today.

ED Files Caveat in Supreme Court in Kejriwal Case

In the caveat application, ED has said that the Supreme Court should also hear their arguments before giving any order. “The Supreme Court should hear ED before coming to any conclusive decision,” the ED noted.

ED Questioned Arvind Kejriwal Earlier Today

Arvind Kejriwal’s medical examination has been done. ED questioning started but it’s not sure whether he will be appearing before the court at 11 am or 2.30 pm. Kejriwal is likely to be brought before the court anytime between 11am to 4 pm. Abhishekh Manu Singvi will represent Kejriwal.

As per sources, Arvind Kejriwal remained evasive of the questions posed by ED. Kejriwal reportedly remained silent on questions of undue favours to the alleged south nexus.

After questioning started, ED prepared a detailed remand note. Kejriwal's role in the liquor scam is mentioned in the remand note. ED is trying to get Kejriwal's custody for as many days as possible from the court. Kejriwal was told that he is now an accused of ED.

Police Detain Ministers and AAP Leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi

Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police at ITO in Delhi during the party protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. After being detained by the Delhi Police, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We want Kejriwal be given chance to meet his family, meet his lawyer. His family has been house arrested. This is malicious.” AAP's Atishi was also detained during the protest. Atishi called CM Kejriwal's arrest as “murder of democracy”.

Arvind Kejriwal ’s Life is Under Threat: AAP

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference on Friday, alleging that law has been broken in the CM’s arrest. “Humanity has been forgotten. His (Kejriwal’s) family is not allowed to meet any of us,” Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed.

"Arrests have always happened in politics, even under British rule. But the humanity that even the British used to show, the minimum humanity that is considered in every country has not been considered here. You have arrested Arvind ji, his family is at home. Basic humanity means that people of the party, his relatives, should be able to meet his family and express solidarity. From yesterday onwards, nobody has been allowed to meet his family. This psychological game the Union government is playing with the elderly parents of an elected CM. Even the British would not have resorted to such shameful behaviour," he said.

AAP Raises Concerns over Kejriwal's Security

AAP’s Atishi raised concerns over Arvind Kejriwal’s security and demanded Z plus security for him. “This is a way to hamper the coming Lok Sabha elections,” she claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls. "ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal," she charged.

"They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added. She stressed that "Arvind Kejriwal is an ideology, an inspiration".

"He left his Income Tax job to take to the streets to save democracy. You have arrested him to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. Many Kejriwals will emerge to save the democracy," she said. Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party was worried about the Kejriwal's safety and security in ED custody.

"Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is given Z+ security. Now he is in ED custody. Who will be responsible for Kejriwal's safety? Who is entering his lock-up in the ED office? The Centre has to answer about his security arrangements there," she said.

She accused the BJP of hatching a "political conspiracy" against Kejriwal and the opposition leaders. "If leaders facing corruption allegations join BJP, their cases are not investigated. Hemant Soren is arrested and Congress bank accounts are frozen. This is an attempt to affect elections," the minister said.

Chor Machaaye Shor Directed by Arvind Kejriwal : BJP Releases Poster Attacking Arrested Delhi CM

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Friday, a day after the arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal, released a poster on its X handle with a caption, ‘Kattar Chor Machaaye Shor’.

The party also released a video clip, listing out several AAP leaders who are under the ED scanner.

आजा केजू, आजा तिहाड़..... pic.twitter.com/Ypm8NDSGUt — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi)

Roads Near AAP Office & Delhi's ITO Metro Station to Remain Shut Today

The ITO Metro station will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm on March 22, 2024, on the advice of Delhi Police in view of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday. The decision was taken to ensure there’s no untoward incidents in the national capital due to the CM’s arrest. The information was put out by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on its official X handle.

Service Update



On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC)

Delhi on High Alert Following Arvind Kejriwal 's Arrest

Following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Delhi Police is overseeing the law and order situation in the national capital. As per report, all SHOs are on rounds. Delhi Police has put up barricades on all roads leading to New Delhi, while heavy security is placed in the ITO area. Additional forces have also been deployed. Delhi Metro movements will also be closely monitored.

Doctors Reach ED Headquarters for Kejriwal’s Medical Examination

On Friday morning, a team of doctors reached ED headquarters for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s medical examination. The CM will undergo medical test before being produced before the PMLA court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case today.

AAP Calls for Nationwide Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

The AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai gave a call on Thursday for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".

"I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters," Rai, a minister in the Delhi government, said.

"If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, but an ideology," he added.

AAP मुखिया और हमारे नेता @ArvindKejriwal की गिरफ़्तारी के ख़िलाफ़ प्रचंड विरोध प्रदर्शन 🔥



📅 22 March, 2024

⏲️ 10 am

📍 BJP HQ#IStandWithKejriwal pic.twitter.com/8ECRgZCkEn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty)

Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre feels that it will not get 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but will only be restricted to 40 seats, Rai claimed.

Thus, the saffron party is targeting opposition leaders, he alleged. "Today, they have crossed all limits. All of you will go home tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight," the minister said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushes to Delhi

In the wake of Kejriwal's arrest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is slated to reach Delhi amid AAP's crisis. Punjab CM Mann has met Kejriwal's family. He will be addressing the media as well.

As per report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family, offering the full support of the Congress party. He plans to meet either the Delhi CM or his family today to provide legal assistance.

Conspiracy by the BJP: AAP Holds Midnight Conference

At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the way in which Kejriwal was arrested.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present.

Addressing the press conference, Pathak said, "This is no longer a fight between the BJP and the AAP. This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP. This is no longer a fight of the AAP but a fight of all those who want clean politics in the country." Atishi said Kejriwal's fight will continue from the "roads to the court".

Speaking from outside the Chief Minister's official residence on Thursday, Delhi minister Atishi said Mr Kejriwal's arrest is a "conspiracy by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Mr Kejriwal is not just a man, he is an idea. If you think arresting one Kejriwal can finish off the idea, you are wrong. Mr Kejriwal is, was and will remain the Delhi chief minister. We have said from the beginning that he will run the government from jail if need be. He has not been convicted... No law stops him from doing so," she said.