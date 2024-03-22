How Arvind Kejriwal Spent His Night in ED Custody

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal Latest News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor policy scam. Following his arrest, Kejriwal spent a tense night at the probe agency's office. Before being taken to the lock-up, he had dinner and was provided with bedding and a blanket for the night.

Arvind Kejriwal's Day 1 in ED Lock-Up

Arvind Kejriwal had his dinner before being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office.

He spent the night at the probe agency's lock-up, which had air conditioning but no bed.

He was provided with a mattress and a blanket for the night.

Reports indicated that no separate or special arrangements were made for Kejriwal.

However, he was offered tea, coffee, and breakfast during his stay.

Given his diabetic condition, arrangements were made accordingly by the probe agency.

The second round of interrogation is planned after the ED receives custody of the Delhi CM.

Interestingly, K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM KCR, is also detained at the same complex but in a different lock-up.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

"You may go there (before trial court). Just write an e-mail to the registry. We will see," Justice Khanna told Singhvi. Singhvi said, "I will write a letter to the registry. I had to mention this again before this court so that it is convenient for your lordships".

The move came hours after Justice Khanna had told Singhvi that Kejriwal's petition against his arrest would be heard by a three-judge bench during the day. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.