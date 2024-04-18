‘Arvind Kejriwal Eating Mangoes, Sweets, Aloo Poori in Jail, Not Taking AIIMS Prescribed Diet’: ED

Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately eating sugar-laden things like mangoes, sweets and aloo puri during his judicial custody, claimed Enforcement Directorate. The central probe agency stated that Kejriwal is doing so to raise his blood sugar levels and use that as a ground to secure bail on medical grounds.

The submissions were made by ED counsel Zoheb Hossain on Thursday, April 18, before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in response to a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal for regular check-ups of his sugar level and consultation with his regular doctor through video conference.

Advertisement

“It may be observed that Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like Tea with sugar, Banana, Sweets (1/2 pieces), Poori, Aaloo Sabji, etc. on regular basis, despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type II and knowing very well that consumption of such items results into increase in blood sugar,” said the ED in its submission to the court. “This is being done to create a medical emergency, to obtain sympathetic treatment from the Ld. Court of Law on medical grounds,” the agency said urging the court to stop home-cooked food for Kejriwal.

"He was particularly consuming sweet food which is not permitted for any diabetic patient. This is an issue made by ED so home-cooked food should also be stopped. This concerns his health. Whatever he is having is as per the doctor's prescribed diet," said ED counsel Zoheb Hossain.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: After hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail application, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain says "Diet chart has been placed before the court. The diet chart had mangoes and sweets, we have placed this before the court. He was particularly consuming sweet… pic.twitter.com/gtLj7cjVDM — ANI (@ANI)

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels. The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again. He was arrested by the probe agency in March in a money-laundering case regarding the alleged liquor scam and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.