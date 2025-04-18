Arvind Kejriwal in Never-Seen-Before Avatar: Video of Former Delhi CM Hitting The Dance Floor on Allu Arjun's Song Goes Viral

Updated April 18th 2025, 16:52 IST
New Delhi: A heartwarming video of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dancing at his daughter Harshita’s engagement ceremony is going viral on social media.
Wearing a light green kurta, Kejriwal was seen dancing joyfully beside his wife Sunita Kejriwal, who was dressed in a traditional lehenga. The couple danced to the popular South Indian song's Hindi version “Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa Lagta Hai Mera Sami” winning hearts online.
Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, got engaged to Sambhav Jain on Thursday night, April 17, in a private ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Delhi.
The function was limited to close family and friends, with no media or press invited. The event included both the engagement and sangeet ceremonies, which were held behind closed doors.
According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended the ring ceremony to bless the couple.
Harshita, 29, is the eldest child of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal. She completed her education from IIT Delhi. Her fiancé, Sambhav Jain, is a project management consultant working in the private sector.
The couple is set to tie the knot on April 18, 2025. The wedding will take place at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, a popular venue for high-profile ceremonies as per multiple media reports.
Published April 18th 2025, 16:39 IST