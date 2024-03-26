Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is under ED custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy, has issued another instruction from jail. The second order from Kejriwal pertains to the health ministry, they said. The AAP leader had issued his first order under ED custody on Sunday, directing water minister Atishi to take care of water and sewer issues in the national capital.

AAP To Hold Press Conference Today

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a press conference at 10 am today. This comes on a day when the AAP has decided to gherao Prime Minister Modi’s residence in Delhi against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In view of the proposed plan, the Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao". The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest.

"Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai had also said that "mega protests" would be held nationwide. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency has claimed. The ED has also accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and other persons. Kejriwal has refuted the allegations and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has arranged seven diversion points for the smooth movement of vehicles in view of the protest. "Commuters must avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday in view of the protest," an officer said.

(With PTI inputs)