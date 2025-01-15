Arvind Kejriwal or Parvesh Verma –Who Tops The Rich List? Affidavits Reveal Assets

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Parvesh Verma filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, and declared net assets.

According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), his assets include Rs 2.96 lakh in bank savings and Rs 50,000 in cash. His immovable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore. The affidavit also revealed that Kejriwal owns no house or car.

According to the affidavit, Arvind Kejriwal's income in the financial year of 2023-24 was Rs 7.21 lakh.

Sunita Kejriwal's total assets are worth of Rs 2.5 crore, with over Rs 1 crore as movable assets, including 320 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of silver worth Rs 92,000, and Rs 1.5 crore in immovable assets.

Kejriwal's wife owns a house in Gurugram and a small five-seater car, the affidavit said. The couple has a net asset worth Rs 4.23 crore.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat, had declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in the 2020 election affidavit. It was Rs 2.1 crore in 2015. Senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain also filed his nomination, from the Shakur Basti assembly constituency. According to Jain's affidavit, the net worth of his assets are Rs 4.4 crore, Rs 30.67 lakh worth mof ovable and Rs 4.12 crore worth of immovable assets.

On the other hand, Parvesh Verma, a former BJP MP and a prominent face in this election, holds an MBA degree from the Fore School of Management.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 17.53 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.91 crore.

Verma has listed business and social work as his primary sources of income, while his wife is involved in private service and social work.

Verma has shown a cash balance of Rs 2.2 lakh. He owns three cars -- a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 9 lakh), a Toyota Innova (Rs 36 lakh) and an XUV (Rs 11.77 lakh).

In terms of precious metals, Verma owns 200 grams of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh, while his wife possesses 1.11 kg of gold valued at Rs 45.75 lakh.

Additionally, his two daughters own 300 grams of gold worth Rs 12.35 lakh each and his son holds 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 6.17 lakh.

Verma has a defamation case pending against him. It was filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia concerning allegations of corruption in Delhi's schools, among other legal matters.