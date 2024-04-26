Updated April 26th, 2024 at 19:44 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Prioritised Personal Interest By Not Resigning as CM: Delhi High Court
The Delhi HC has condemned Kejriwal's decision to prioritize personal interests over his constitutional responsibilities by not resigning from his post.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Arvind Kejriwal Prioritised Personal Interest By Not Resigning as CM: Delhi High Court | Image:PTI
New Delhi: In a rebuke to the jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court has condemned his decision to prioritize personal interests over his constitutional responsibilities by not resigning from his post.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
