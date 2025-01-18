sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ RG Kar Verdict | Saif Ali Khan | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | TikTok | H-1B Visa | 90-Hour Work Week | BJP Manifesto | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Arvind Kejriwal's Big Poll Promise: Free Electricity, Water for Tenants in Delhi

Published 12:30 IST, January 18th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal's Big Poll Promise: Free Electricity, Water for Tenants in Delhi

Kejriwal's Big Poll Promise: Free Electricity, Water for Tenants in Delhi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made another big poll promise ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 5. The former Delhi CM announced free electricity and water for tenants in Delhi if AAP wins the elections.

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:30 IST, January 18th 2025