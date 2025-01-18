Published 12:30 IST, January 18th 2025
Arvind Kejriwal's Big Poll Promise: Free Electricity, Water for Tenants in Delhi
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal | Image: Facebook
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made another big poll promise ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 5. The former Delhi CM announced free electricity and water for tenants in Delhi if AAP wins the elections.
(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited)
