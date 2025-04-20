Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Engagement in Shangri-La Joins High-Profile Events Hosted for Bollywood Stars, Business Tycoon

New Delhi: Harshita Kejriwal's engagement at the luxurious Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi is creating buzz in the political gallery, with the lavish, larger-than-life celebration at this iconic venue standing out as the preferred choice for hosting such a high-profile event.

Kejriwal’s Daughter’s Engagement Adds to Shangri-La’s Elite List

The hotel, known for its grandeur and world-class service, has been a preferred choice for Bollywood stars, business tycoons, and other prominent personalities.

Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi

The Shangri-La Eros Hotel offers a range of exquisite event spaces, including its reimagined ballroom and sprawling garden lawns, making it ideal for weddings, engagements, and corporate gatherings. The venue's ability to cater to diverse needs has made it a favourite among celebrities and influential figures.

Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi

From lavish décor to customised culinary experiences featuring Indian, Sichuan, and Italian cuisines, the hotel ensures every event is unforgettable.

High-Profile Events Hosted for Bollywood Stars, Business Tycoon

The Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi has hosted numerous high-profile guests over the years, keeping its reputation as a luxurious place of choice for both leisure and business travellers. Its prime location in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, covered with world-class amenities, has made it a favourite among celebrities, political figures, and business tycoons.

Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi

Bollywood stars have often chosen this venue for their stays and events, drawn by its opulent ballrooms and exquisite dining options. The hotel has also been a preferred choice for international dignitaries and corporate leaders attending conferences or summits in the capital. Its proximity to key landmarks like India Gate and the Presidential Estate adds to its appeal for high-profile visitors.