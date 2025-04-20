Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Grand Engagement at Shangri-La Eros: What's the Cost of a Wedding at This Five-Star Hotel?

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal 's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, recently celebrated her engagement at the luxurious Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi. Known for its opulence and elegance, the venue has been a popular choice for high-profile events. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by close family and friends, including prominent political figures like Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal's Daughter's Engagement ‘A Lavish Affair’

The Shangri-La Eros Hotel offers a range of wedding packages, with costs reportedly ranging between ₹1.5 to ₹1.7 crore for a grand celebration. The hotel boasts exquisite ballrooms, garden lawns, and beautifully decorated mandaps, making it an ideal venue for lavish weddings. Its culinary offerings, including Indian, Sichuan, and Italian cuisines, are highly praised, and the wedding cakes are considered works of art.



Harshita's engagement was followed by her wedding to Sambhav Jain at Kapurthala House, another iconic venue in Delhi. The couple, both IIT Delhi graduates, co-founded a startup named Basil Health. Their grand wedding function was a blend of tradition and modernity, with Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal dancing to popular Bollywood tracks during the engagement.

Kejriwal's daughter's engagement has drawn attention not only for its grandeur but also for the choice of venue. The Shangri-La Eros Hotel has been a top choice for luxurious celebrations among rich in Delhi.

Guest's List Include Prominent Political Figures

Hotel Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal with Son-in-law

Wedding guests are said to be treated with world-class cuisine, including Indian, Sichuan, and Italian dishes, with the culinary team crafting menus to suit the finest tastes.

Kejriwal's Daughter's Wedding

This celebration was followed by the wedding festivities at Kapurthala House, another iconic and expensive wedding function venue in Delhi.