New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, April 23, extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal till May 7 along with BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy scam case.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their remand. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI. Kavitha was arrested by the central agency on March 15.

Along with K Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court also extended the judicial custody of Chanpreet Singh, AAP's alleged fund manager for the Goa assembly elections.