New Delhi: The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to meet him on April 29, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) source said on Sunday. There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities.

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," a party source said.

Two people can meet a prisoner at a time and maximum four in a week, according to jail manual.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet him on Tuesday.