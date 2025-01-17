Published 11:58 IST, January 17th 2025
Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi, Seeks 50% Discount for Students in Delhi Metro Fares
Kejriwal, in his letter, said the discount should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said on Friday, hours ahead of the BJP releasing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in the city.
Kejriwal, in his letter, said the discount should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.
He also claimed that the AAP was planning to offer free bus travel to students. The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.
BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to announce the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls at 2 pm, at a press conference in the state unit office.
(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:58 IST, January 17th 2025