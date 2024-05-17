As a New White Marble Wonder Opens In Agra, The Taj Mahal Faces Competition | Image:agratourism.in

Agra: People love Taj Mahal for its beautiful Mughal architecture and for being the symbol of India's rich heritage. To give competition to this centuries old beauty, a new white marble structure in Agra is getting attracting tourists, according to media reports.

The newly built mausoleum of the founder of the Radhasoami sect in Soami Bagh, located about 12 km away from the Taj Mahal took 104 years to built, as per media reports.

The spotless white marble structure has become a famous attraction for tourists visiting Agra.

Many are awestruck of the magnificience of the mausoleum and consider it a worthy opponent to the Taj Mahal, adding to the architectural richness of the city known for its Mughal-era monuments.

The construction of the Soami Bagh mausoleum spanned over a century in an open society.

The 193-foot tall temple rest on the foundation of 52 wells made with white marble from Makrana in Rajasthan

The mausoleum is dedicated to the founder of the Radha Soami faith Param Purush Pooran Dhani Swamiji Maharaj. The grand mausoleum is situated in the Soami Bagh colony in Agra's Dayalbagh area. Each day bus loads of tourists visit the mausoleum and express their admiration and awe at the exquisite craftsmanship on display. The entrance is free while the photography is not permitted.

The Soami Bagh mausoleum stands in the midst a colony of the followers of the Radha Soami faith. The faith has millions of followers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Karnataka as well as foreign countries.

The original samadh was a simple white sandstone structure. In 1904, work began on a new design by an architect from Allahabad. Work was held up for a few years, but since 1922 to this day men have been toiling away, mostly by hand, at the enormous, highly decorated construction.

The architectural design of the building conforms to no particular style, modern or traditional, though in conception it is essentially oriental. An effort has been made to blend a variety of styles harmoniously.

Most of the marble for the mausoleum has come from Makrana and Jodhpur quarries in Rajasthan. The variegated mosaic stone is from Nowshera in Pakistan. Semi-precious stones for inlay work have been procured from riverbeds in central and southern India.

The construction process faced many problems, including difficulties in procuring the right quality of marble although quarries were taken on lease in Mount Abu and Udaipur areas. To add to the woes, construction work was affected time and again due to labour shortage, as a large number of skilled masons migrated to greener pastures in Gulf countries.

