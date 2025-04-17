AS Dulat Has Habit of Distorting Facts To Sell His Books: J&K CM Omar Abdullah On Ex-RAW Chief's Article 370 Claims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has slammed former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat over controversial claims made in his upcoming book 'The Chief Minister and Spy' about his father Farooq Abdullah saying Dulat has a habit of distorting facts to sell his book. Omar also questioned Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti for believing what Dulat claimed asking will she also believe what he said about his father in his upcoming book.

Many reports say that former RAW chief in his upcoming book has mentioned that Farooq Abdullah knew about government's plans to abrogate Article 370 and that he also supported the move secretly.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to Dulat's claims remarked that it was not surprising what he mentioned in his latest book about National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, alleging that he ‘privately’ supported the abrogation of Article 370.

In a statement, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Dulat's revelations are nothing new for me. This father-son duo (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) went to meet them (Prime Minister Narendra Modi ) on August 3, 2019. Farooq Abdullah did not even go to Parliament on August 5, 2019. He stayed back. So there is nothing surprising for me."

Responding to Mehbooba Mufti's statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned her stance, asking if she considers everything written by AS Dulat as truth, then how would she explain and justify what Dulat wrote about Mehbooba Mufti's father.

Criticising Dulat, Omar Abdullah accused him of having a habit of distorting facts to sell his books. He claimed that Dulat never spared anyone in his first book and is continuing the same pattern now. Omar Abdullah added, “If you have such friends, then there is no need for enemies.”