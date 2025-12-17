As India Chokes For Breath, Arnab's #NOTAForAQI Gains Resonance With Netizens

New Delhi: As multiple cities of India are choking due to alarming air pollution levels, Republic TV and Arnab Goswami have launched the #NOTAForAQI movement to hold political leaders accountable for years of neglect. With AQI levels hitting hazardous highs, citizens have been left gasping, quite literally, while political leaders remain locked in blame games rather than delivering concrete, lasting solutions.

Satellite images have shown thick red and brown pollution cloud over several parts of the nation, raising an alarm amongst people whose every breath is becoming a public health emergency, not just a seasonal inconvenience.

According to a satellite image accessed from IQAir, several Indian cities are breathing air classified as “unhealthy”, “very unhealthy” and “hazardous”.

Satellite image shows heavy pollution in India | Image: IQAir

According to live data accessed from IQAir on Wednesday at around 2 pm, Delhi was on the third place in the list of cities with worst air quality around the world. Meanwhile, Kolkata featured on the fifth place of the alarming list.

List of top 10 cities with worst AQI | Image: IQAir

Right To Breathe

As the national capital of India continues to breathe air that is extremely hazardous for them, people are being forced to question the violation of their right to breathe. The AQI in Delhi has crossed 400, 450, 450 plus and even 900 at some stations, shutting schools and filling hospitals with cases of respiratory illnesses.

Air pollution is not just an inconvenience since it damages brain development in children, lowering their IQ. It also increases the chances of dementia and Alzheimer's, and can lower the life span of people. As the nation continues to grapple with the hazard, Republic's #NOTAForAQI movement asked, “Where are our elected leaders when we need them?”

'We Want Real Action Now': Netizens

Netizens resonated strongly with Republic's #NOTAForAQI movement. Several people reached out to Republic to express their fear and concern over the rising problem of pollution. A man noted that masks are not the solution, clean air is.

A woman named Sunita said, “Old people can't even step outside, this is heartbreaking.” Another said, “Hospitals are full, still no emergency steps taken.” Meanwhile, a man named Deepak questioned why no one is being punished for causing pollution. Another man said, “Enough of blame game, we want real action now.”

‘Delhi Is Becoming Unlivable’

Echoing the fear of every resident of Delhi-NCR, a woman named Nisha said, “Delhi is becoming unlivable day by day.” Another woman noted, “Breathing itself has become a problem now.”

‘Leaders Don’t Care'

Another concerned member of the public told Republic that common people “suffer silently”, while politicians continue fighting. Further, netizens accused both the central and the state governments of failing the people of India. A man said that while pollution is slowly killing people, leaders don't care.