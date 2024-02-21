Advertisement

New Delhi: Following the underwhelming response to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader has decided to embark on a trip to England next week. Gandhi will spend 10 days in England, with his itinerary including a visit to Cambridge. This decision comes after the apparent lacklustre outcome of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra as several bigwigs including his sister refused to accompany him. Besides, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, a potential ally of the INDI alliance, stated on Sunday that he has not received an invitation to join 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On being asked about participating when the yatra enters Uttar Pradesh, the former chief minister said, "Many big events are organized, but we are not invited.

3 Reasons Why Rahul's Yatra Flopped?

A series of setbacks: Rahul Gandhi's Yatra encountered a series of setbacks right from its beginning, setting a tone of adversity for the journey ahead. The jolts began with the unexpected resignation of Milind Deora, a close aide to Rahul, mere hours before the Yatra was slated to commence.

As the Yatra progressed, Rahul's hopes for a united opposition front received a blow as Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo, abruptly called off seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress in Bengal. Mamata's decision to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats independently dashed Rahul's aspirations for a formidable opposition alliance in the crucial state.

Yatra's hurdles intensified, just days before reaching Bihar, where a Mahagathbandhan rally was planned, the political landscape shifted dramatically as Nitish Kumar, rejoined the BJP, severing ties with the opposition alliance. Nitish's volte face dealt a severe blow to Rahul's efforts to galvanize support in Bihar and undermined the Yatra's momentum in the region.

No Crowd: Rahul Gandhi, faced yet another setback as his Yatra failed to muster a significant crowd, especially in Amethi, a bastion long associated with the Gandhi family's political influence. Gandhi was welcomed with ‘Go Back Rahul’ slogans in

Despite its historical significance and the traditional stronghold it represents for the Gandhis, the dull response to Rahul's Yatra underscored the growing disconnect between Congress and the public.

Numerous Gaffes: Rahul Gandhi during Nyay Yatra also encountered numerous gaffes, contributing to its failure. While speaking in Varanasi, Rahul ignited a firestorm of controversy, as he accused the youth of Uttar Pradesh of being “directionless.” “In Varanasi, I observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of UP (youth) is intoxicated," Gandhi remarked.

Later, he mistakenly claimed that Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai was dancing at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Jan 22. "Did you see the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple? On one side, Aishwarya Rai was seen dancing, and on the other end, Amitabh Bachchan was coming doing the Balle Balle", Rahul had said.

Yatra Paused Till March 1

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused between February 26 to March 1 in view of election-related meetings in Delhi. "There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking in Lucknow on Wednesday.

"On February 27-28, Rahul Gandhi will go to Cambridge University (in the United Kingdom), and he will deliver two lectures there. We will resume the yatra from March 2 and on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain," the Congress leader said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Amid BJP's Dominance

With the Congress party facing considerable challenges and the looming 2024 general election presenting a formidable task, Rahul Gandhi has opted to take to the streets once again. This decision comes amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominance, now a well-oiled election machine seemingly poised for a third consecutive victory.

Following his extensive 4,500-kilometre Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year, Rahul Gandhi is spearheading another road journey named the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY). Commencing on January 14 from Manipur, this yatra is slated to culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. This marks a departure for the Congress party, which has historically shied away from street-level engagement in recent decades.